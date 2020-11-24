Mecklenburg Homeowners Can Apply For HOMES Program To Help Pay Taxes!

Are you a homeowner and could use a little help paying your home’s property taxes? I got some information about Mecklenburg County’s Home Program that could save homeowners who qualify 25% on their tax bill. This grant program is designed to assist qualified residential homeowners with low income within Mecklenburg County to retain their homes by reducing the financial burden. Applications will be processed on a first come first serve basis until funds are exhausted. Applicants must live in Mecklenburg County, must be the owner of the residential property, must be currently occupying said property and have lived at this property for at least the last 3 consecutive years, and must not have more than 1 delinquent tax bill in the last 3 years (2018-2020). However, the deadline to apply is 12 midnight on November 30, 2020. Click here to read all the requirements and to apply for the Homes Program.

Also On 105.3 RnB: