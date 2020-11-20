Happy Birthday, Future Hendrix: A Series Of Our Favorite Future Memes

In honor of one of the Internet’s favorite scorpios, we celebrate Future with a series of our favorite memes inspired by him. The 37 year old rapper most recently joined forces with “Baby Pluto” Lil Uzi Vert on their latest project Pluto x Baby Pluto. Future has given us countless projects through the years filled with top charting hits. Classics like “March Madness” and “Mask Off” are both iconic songs that have significantly impacted the culture.

Future got the funniest personality in rap, everything this man does becomes a meme without even trying 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0jzf1xsBNn — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) November 20, 2020

Future has not only giving us the hits but he has given the Internet a lot to think about. His personality is so effortless that his reactions easily become memes the world can relate to. From his Twitter rant moments to his quote-worthy song lyrics turned memes, the rapper certainly influences the masses. Whether the timeline is discussing toxic masculinity or handing out relationship advice, Future remains an integral part of the conversation.

Here are a series of memes inspired by Future Hendrix himself:

Certainly, we remember the “toxic ex-boyfriend” memes inspired by a few photos of Future.

“They saying world war 3 bouta happen but you’re my world and we’ve been at war since we broke up.” pic.twitter.com/UDUi8Lxovm — A1 (@iloveandresg) January 3, 2020

“Tell your brother I said LeBron back on his bullshit he’ll know what it means lol. I remember that was always his favorite, like you were mine. Merry Christmas” pic.twitter.com/v7JMSInNAS — Young Person (@EricTrillman_) December 25, 2019

Future and Ciara’s relationship is nonexistent but the memes are not. Someone really photoshopped Future in the Seahawks uniform intercepting their child together affectionately known as Baby Future.

How future bout to pull up on Ciara 😂😂😴 pic.twitter.com/b0hO6x6chu — e. (@_elantraaa) May 17, 2016

The classic video of Future saying “sensational” during an interview has cycled the Internet over the years in the most fitting moments. Surely, this one will never get old.

Bring back the Future 'sensational' meme 😂 pic.twitter.com/DwyAx1QjXm — super soaker with the spin cycle (@mzcoppertone) January 9, 2017

Not sure why Future is this hysterical, but it seems that anything he posts becomes the next hot topic. He has so many photos perfect for any situation and a reaction for absolutely any occasion.

Name me a rapper with better reaction meme than Future💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Oy7nIgwnKu — Jonat (@inRaixbows) December 7, 2019

A nod to Future’s pen is necessary amongst this list of memes. Yes, someone said even Shakespeare may have been inspired by the Billboard top charting artist.

Allegedly, there’s a book of Future memes made perfect for misogynist far and wide. Ladies, men are well read and taking a few pages out of Future’s book.

I don’t think it’s a real book 😂 but I know it’s on the rapper Future meme (he’s the misogyny apostle) pic.twitter.com/TohchTNIpP — check pinned tweet for a surprise (@TheRealNubian2) September 29, 2020

This one of Future looking at himself in the mirror was a hit. It became the funniest meme during Jada Pinkett-Smith’s notable entanglement.

All in all, we give thanks to Future for blessing the people with entertainment in his music and memes.

LMAOO. What are these Future memes? pic.twitter.com/SihdbA4roU — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) December 25, 2019

Happy Birthday, Future! Feel free to share and celebrate another year of life for Future, his wisdom and series “sensational” memes.

Happy Birthday, Future Hendrix: A Series Of Our Favorite Future Memes was originally published on globalgrind.com

