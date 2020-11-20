Kirk Franklin ‘Did Not’ Rain His Blessings on Luke Nasty [VIDEO]

The heated debate has been whether or not Grammy Award winning artist, Kirk Franklin rained his blessings down on DJ Luke Nasty to sample smash hit ‘Melodies From Heaven’ on his bootie shacking new track ‘rain’.

Luke Nasty did what most artists do now a day’s and dropped his new single ‘Rain’ on social media, what he didn’t bank on was getting dragged when very astute music ears picked up that he used the gospel track as a sample, then they proceeded to drag Luke Nasty.

However their were some that were trying to come to Luke Nasty’s defense saying that he wouldn’t have used ‘Melodies From Heaven’ without the legendary composers blessings.

So it seems Kirk Franklin has dropped a response to whether he gave his blessings, the same way Luke Rain dropped ‘Rain’ via a Twitter video.

Judging by the video ‘Melodies From Heaven’ is the only one.

Take a look at Kirk Franklin’s response below

