Gary’s Tea: Mo’Nique Explains Why She Calls Her Husband Daddy, “He’s Raising Me” [WATCH]

In case you’ve always wondered, actress Mo’Nique is finally explaining why she calls her husband daddy. She went onto Tamar Braxton’s new podcast, “Under Construction” and shared some intimate details. She shared, “he’s raising me. He’s giving me everything that my father did not.”

In other news, NeNe Leakes is also speaking out on her relationship with French Montana. She clears up her loyalty to her husband and where her relationship with the rapper stands.

