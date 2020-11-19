CLOSE
Giving You The Bird Giveaway

105.3 RNB is doing what everybody wanted to do for the ENTIRE YEAR of 2020 … we’re giving a BIG BIRD!

We’re giving a Big, Juicy TURKEY from Honey Baked Ham, just in time for Thanksgiving! We’re giving you two ways to win. You can register HERE or text BIRD to 71007 for a direct link!

Don’t miss your chance to win a big juicy turkey from Honey Baked Ham and the station thanking you for making us No. 1 for the BEST throwbacks and today’s RNB, 105.3 RNB!

