Not Sure If You Should Trust a COVID-19 Vaccine? Watch This… [VIDEO]

People tend to have trust issues when it comes to vaccines and the COVID-19 option is no different.
This week, Dr. Robert Fullilove from the Fred Hutchinson Research Center called in to chat with Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine. How will it affect the Black community? What should you know before volunteering to take it? Dr. Fullilove, who specializes in health disparities and justice, provides a breakdown in the interview below.
For more information, visit PreventCOVID.org.
