Gary’s Tea: Is Beyonce’ Showing Too Much Booty? + Ciara & Russell Wilson Release Fragrances [WATCH]

Gary is going off about Beyonce because he feels like she showed too much booty and body in her recent British Vogue magazine shoot. What do you think? Ciara and Russell Wilson just launched a pair of fragrances together just in time for the holidays. The collection is called, R&C The Fragrance Duo in partnership with Hampton Beauty manufacturer.
In other news, Damon Dash welcomes his 5th child into the world with his fiancée, Raquel Horn.
Beyonce Wore These Black Women Designers In ‘Black Is King’
9 photos Launch gallery
Beyonce Wore These Black Women Designers In ‘Black Is King’
1. Beyonce In 5:31JÉRÔME1 of 9
2. Beyonce In Duckie Confetti2 of 9
3. Beyonce In Alejandro3 of 9
4. Beyonce In Alessandra Rich4 of 9
5. Beyonce In Ashi5 of 9
6. Beyonce In Vrettos Vrettakos6 of 9
7. Beyonce In Mary Katrantzou7 of 9
8. Beyonce In Laurel DeWitt8 of 9
9. Beyonce In Déviant La Vie9 of 9
