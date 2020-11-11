How You Can Get a FREE Chicken Sandwich From Popeyes!

The chicken sandwiches from Popeyes have been in high demand the minute it was introduced. Not to mention the whole social media beef (no pun intended) between the restaurant and rival Chick-fil-A that took all breaded poultry meals to the next level.
This month, if you love chicken sandwiches, then one of those places has a deal for you, and it’s not the one that’s closed on Sundays.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
Now through Nov. 15, you can get the sandwich — original or spicy — at no cost if you spend $10 or more at participating U.S. Popeyes restaurants
The promotion is running in honor of National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (Nov. 9.), according to Brand Eating.
You are only allowed one sandwich per order. The discount is also not “valid for third-party delivery orders,” as mentioned on the fast-food chain’s website.
Speaking of the Popeyes website, that’s where you need to get the free sandwich. Another option is their app if you want to place an order.
The popular sandwich normally costs $3.99.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Popeyes
Second Picture Courtesy of ERIC BARADAT and Getty Images
Tweet and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
What’s Beef?: Popeyes vs. Chik-Fil-A Sparks Spicy Twitter Battle Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich
What’s Beef?: Popeyes vs. Chik-Fil-A Sparks Spicy Twitter Battle Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich
1.
1 of 20
YALL REALLY THINK A POPEYES SANDWICH CAN FUCK WITH A SPICY DELUXE DIPPED IN CHICKFILA SAUCE pic.twitter.com/za6ccUqAuJ— SLY GREEN (@RENEGADE_RY) August 19, 2019
2.
2 of 20
Everyone on Twitter, myself included, after trying the new Popeyes chicken sandwich pic.twitter.com/7pDwiNF7ZQ— Lorne Malvo (@LeeWetham) August 19, 2019
3.
3 of 20
Popeyes >>>>> pic.twitter.com/JbkB07bWmb— T Mac (@txlibxntxshx) August 19, 2019
4.4 of 20
5.
5 of 20
Popeyes got the whole game in a frenzy. Niggas panicking left and right. This is amazing.— Frozen Water 🏁 (@OfficiallyIce) August 19, 2019
6.
6 of 20
Ok. The Popeyes sandwich is all the hype and I have never heard of them funding or supporting Trump neither...— Broderick Hunter (@BroderickHunter) August 19, 2019
So that’s on that.
7.
7 of 20
Truly blessed to see the great chicken sandwich war of 2019. Begging Popeyes to do a diss record with Hit ‘Em Up in the background.— Malcolm (@Malcolmvelli) August 19, 2019
8.8 of 20
9.
9 of 20
the other restaurants when popeyes dropped this chicken sandwich pic.twitter.com/W0DvdPQ7QC— honorary beifong (@SAYwhatQ_) August 19, 2019
10.
10 of 20
Popeyes vs Chick-Fil-A is good burger vs mondo burger 2.0— Rap Game Forrest Gump 🇬🇭 (@Sixfever) August 19, 2019
11.
11 of 20
This Popeyes chicken sandwich shit kinda reminding of that Boondocks episode lol— Cordae' (@cordae) August 19, 2019
12.
12 of 20
When Chick Fil A and Popeyes are arguing about who has the better chicken sandwich and Bojangles tries to get involved. pic.twitter.com/6aUYCYvG5w— PodHub (@PodHubNetwork) August 19, 2019
13.
13 of 20
Popeyes done freed us from homophobia pic.twitter.com/eFn6FglS34— 👑 🥂Genghis Kellz (@KMJeezy) August 19, 2019
14.
14 of 20
Popeyes ...we still ain’t forgot ☝🏾...this would NEVER happen at Chic fil A 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/v5K0akYtCE— Oscar Loud 🍃💨 (@Ty_Trippyy) August 19, 2019
15.
15 of 20
Me getting off the toilet after eating 4 Popeyes spicy chicken sandwiches in a hour pic.twitter.com/CnrB2wDup5— Breastmilk Alabama 🏁 🧘🏾♂️ (@iHateChadStacks) August 19, 2019
16.
16 of 20
Popeyes after defeating Chik-Fil-A pic.twitter.com/MHzP23rDXL— Saiids Thoughts (@SaiidsThoughts) August 19, 2019
17.
17 of 20
How Popeyes & Wendy’s handling Chick-fil-A rn pic.twitter.com/GuBW8zhfD6— Deuce (@DeuceThomas) August 19, 2019
18.
18 of 20
KFC looking at everybody debating Popeyes vs Chick-fil-A pic.twitter.com/SwsiMEGgHV— Soul (@Soul_Brother13) August 19, 2019
How You Can Get a FREE Chicken Sandwich From Popeyes! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com