Winnie Harlow Looks Fierce In PUMA’s New Performance Line Forever Luxe

Supermodel, Winnie Harlow shows us exactly why she’s reached top model status in her latest campaign for PUMA’s new performance line Forever Luxe.

The launch features Winnie Harlow wearing her go-to pieces from the debut collection including the Women’s Training Bra and Ultra High Waist Training Leggings. The dark grey designs are highlighted with a vibrant palette featuring a night rose colorway, while the contrast silicone printing creates a flattering design.

Although Winnie looks great in anything, these pieces from PUMA really are flattering. The Forever Luxe collection is made of premium fabrics that can keep up with your workouts and, at the same time, make you look flawless. This is where fashion meets fitness in a comfortable, stylish, flattering way. The debut pack retails from $60 – $200, and includes a bra, tights, tank, pullover sweat, and a hooded jacket in a sophisticated color palette.

Forever Luxe is designed to flatter all body types. The entire collection features a comfortable, high waist fit with a body contouring, textured print, and a long line, mid impact bra hook up. The pullover sweat is the perfect touch of sophistication and tech for lounging around or recovering after a workout, as well as reflective detailing to boost visibility. All styles are infused with dryCELL moisture-wicking tech to keep you dry and comfortable.

This collection sounds like a dream! I especially love the contouring aspect of Forever Luxe. Whether I’m out running errands or sweating it out in the gym, I’d prefer an ensemble that’ll highlight my assets while shielding those problem areas. You can shop Forever Luxe on the PUMA Website. What do you think? Is Winnie Harlow killin’ this PUMA ensemble?

