CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

PUMA Dropping Brand New Clyde All-Pro Collectionc [Photos]

Puma giving Clyde Frazier some more heat to rock with his suits... kinda

PUMA Clyde All-Pro

Source: PUMA / PUMA

Ever since Jay-Z joined their brand as Creative Director, Puma’s really been making moves to work their way into the upper echelon of the sneaker game.

PUMA Clyde All-Pro

Source: PUMA / PUMA

Though they’ve just signed future NBA star LaMelo Ball, Puma done went and dug into their crates to continue to show love to their OG NBA superstar, Walt “Clyde” Frazier and add some new flavor to their Clyde Franchise line. The three brand new Clyde All-Pro silhouettes combine basketball comfort and stylish colorways that Clyde is known for whenever calling games for the New York Knicks.

First we have the Clyde All-Pro which will boast a “full-length signature ProFoam+ midsole for lightweight cushioning, responsiveness, and energy return that’s perfect for quick cutting and spot-up styles of play.”

The Clyde All-Pro Kuzma Mid was actually designed by Kyle Kuzma and streetwear legend and founder of Rhude, Rhuigi Villaseñor. The silhouette will feature “vintage-inspired coloring paired with performance tooling” and even come with Kuzma’s logo on the sock liner. He has a logo?!

And finally there’s the Clyde All-Pro Elf which will boast a Christmas theme with the colorway of green, white, yellow and red.

The Clyde All-Pro collection are set to drop on November 11, 19 and 27 with prices ranging from $130 to $150 respectively. Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they release in the coming weeks.

PUMA Clyde All-Pro

Source: PUMA / PUMA

PUMA Clyde All-Pro

Source: PUMA / PUMA

 

PUMA Dropping Brand New Clyde All-Pro Collectionc [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Johnny Depp Will Get His Full 8-Figure Salary…
 17 hours ago
11.10.20
Barack Obama Urges Georgia Voters To Get Out…
 1 week ago
11.03.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.20
Photos
Close