CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

It’s Official: Bossip Had The Best Headline For Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Beating Trump

The results are in.

Just as America was learning that the 2020 election had officially come to an end on Saturday, a different kind of vote was getting underway.

Media coverage of the historic moment began to saturate social media, lighting up timelines across the globe with the news that Joe Biden had officially defeated Donald Trump‘s campaign to be re-elected, clearing the way for Kamala Harris to become the first vice president-elect who is Black.

But while the usual suspects like the Associated Press, the New York Times and the Washington Post weighed in with their stories that were topped with variations of standard “Biden Beats Trump” headlines, another news outlet took a decidedly different tack: “Hot Damn Joe, Here We Vote Again! Kandy-Korn-Kolored Disenfranchiser-In-Chief Donald Trump Dragged From White House By His Flimsy Faux Follicles As Adjudicatory Americans Bang The Gavel On His Raggedy-Ass Presidency.”

Yes, Bossip went there. And not a single lie was detected.

The headline unofficially earned Bossip the distinction of having the best headline covering Biden and Harris’ election.

While no formal votes were taken or tallied, the results couldn’t be any clearer after the tweet — posted a mere minutes after CNN broke the news — garnered more than 21,000 likes and 13,000 retweets, and counting.

For anybody unfamiliar with Bossip — one of NewsOne’s sister sites under the iOne Digital umbrella of online properties — the premier destination for the latest in all things African American pop culture and entertainment is renowned for its social media headlines. But on Saturday, it outdid itself even by its standards. And plenty of people took notice.

When NY Mag’s Vulture called Jason “Jah” Lee — an associate editor at Bossip better known by his social media handle of the Hip-Hop Obama — to learn more, he broke down his headline-writing prowess perfectly:

“‘Hot damn, Joe, here we vote again’ is just a Lil’ Kim reference, Lee explained. “I like doing headlines where people will react to it and be like, I really sang this headline.”

And the “candy corn” part? “To me,” he said, “it was an obvious one, plus candy corn is nasty as hell. Don’t nobody want no damn candy corn. I obviously took the ‘candy corn-colored’ and made them all K’s. So, people can take what they want from that part.”

After adequately addressing the racist-in-chief hatred, no Trump tweet would be complete without taking note of the losing president’s, um, creatively combed coif.

“’Dragged out of the White House by his flimsy faux follicles,’” Lee continued, is “a Donald Trump hair joke. I felt the opportunity to squeeze in some more alliteration, which everybody is always a fan of. The image of a political cartoon of Donald Trump being dragged out of the oval office by his hair is kind of what was on my mind.”

Janee Bolden, the senior content director for pop culture at iOne Digital, said Lee has continued to outdo himself with his signature magic touch.

“It almost goes without saying that within the last few years it’s expected that no cultural conversation is complete without a BOSSIP headline,” Bolden told NewsOne on Monday. “I’m proud of all of our editors, particularly Jason Lee, who with his latest contribution continues to raise the bar.”

Lee, for his part, told NewsOne he took extra special care with Saturday’s headline knowing there would be added eyeballs on it.

“In my entire Bossip career I have only felt legitimate pressure to deliver a superlative headline twice,” he said Monday. “Both were this year. First is when Donald Trump contracted COVID-19 and then again on Thursday when the clamoring for our election-calling headline grew louder and louder. Ultimately, I’m glad that the people were pleased and that we didn’t let them down.” 

The best thing about Bossip’s headlines, though? They’re far from a one-shot deal and routinely provide a gift that keeps on giving. Visit the site now and its Twitter feed for further proof of that undeniable fact.

SEE ALSO:

Highest-Ranking Black Staffer In The White House Quit Right Before Trump Lost

Eva Longoria Apologizes For Saying Latinas ‘Were The Real Heroines’ Of Biden’s Election

US-vote-Trump-RALLY-politics

Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus

39 photos Launch gallery

Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus

Continue reading Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus

Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus

[caption id="attachment_3922658" align="alignnone" width="728"] Source: askmenow / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 11:45 a.m. ET, Nov. 9 -- After months of seeing the coronavirus ravage other parts of the world, COVID-19's widespread effect on the U.S. has increasingly hit home for many Americans as states see as a continuous stream of people become diagnosed with the respiratory illness that turned into a global pandemic. And after a brief spate of the fake news that Black people were somehow immune to contracting the coronavirus, a steady and troubling number of Black folks -- including those who are notable and famous -- have not only since been diagnosed but many have also died of complications from it. It was in that context that it was announced Monday morning that Ben Carson, the world-renowned health physician who is also the Housing and Urban Development secretary, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Word spread quickly on social media about Carson's diagnosis. The health disclosure came just days after Donald Trump's election loss was made official on Saturday, a truth that also affects Carson's role in the presidential administration that's being brought to a close by Joe Biden's successful candidacy. https://twitter.com/jemelehill/status/1325838108349222912?s=20 Carson is the latest Trump insider to test positive for the coronavirus. Scroll down here to read more about Carson contracting the Covid-19. Prior to that, Vivica A. Fox announced the 56-year-old actress made the announcement ahead of her hosting duties for the E! network's live coverage of the red-carpet pre-Emmy Awards show in September. “I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight!” Fox said in a statement. “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home.” https://twitter.com/KolaBoof3/status/1307830756484345857?s=20 It was immediately unclear how Fox contracted the coronavirus. Luckily, that wasn't the case for Hollywood superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who announced that he, his wife and their two young daughters had all tested positive for the coronavirus. While he said they had all recovered, he also admitted on an Instagram video that he and his wife "had a rough go" with COVID-19 and encouraged people to wear masks so they don't meet the same fate that he and his family did. His daughters are 2- and 4-years-old. [caption id="attachment_4007483" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: NBC / Getty[/caption] Other notable Black folks who contracted the coronavirus include former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, who died from it in July; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; comedian D.L. Hughley; and even basketball legend Patrick Ewing came down with it. The diagnoses have effectively shattered misconceptions about who can contract the coronavirus. Previously, it was believed that the elderly with underlying health conditions were most at risk. And while that remains true, there has seemingly been a surge of cases involving younger age groups and people who had no pre-existing health conditions before their COVID-19 diagnoses. The cases don't account for the reports of a growing number of Black people who have been diagnosed with or died of complications from the coronavirus that have seeming flooded this writer's social media timelines as friends and others grieve their loved ones across the country. One of the clearest indications that Black people could indeed contract the coronavirus came when it began to affect players in the NBA, a professional sports league that is made up of more than 74 percent of players who are Black. After that came announcements from celebrities who offered cautionary tales to the public about how they may have contracted the illness and ways to prevent others from repeating their errors. There was also an alarming report out of Milwaukee at the start of the pandemic showing middle-aged Black men have made up the majority of coronavirus cases in the Wisconsin city. The nation's system of prisons and jails has also been affected, leaving the disproportionate number of Black inmates increasingly susceptible to the coronavirus. That was especially true in New York, including at the infamous Rikers Island complex where CBS News reported that the coronavirus infection rate is "more than seven times higher than the rate citywide and 87 times higher than the country at large." https://twitter.com/MollyGriffard/status/1242521472083640322?s=20 In addition, the nation's police departments were at risk for the same reasons as the jails and prisons. Most recently, Donafay Collins, a commander with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office in Michigan, died following complications from the coronavirus. He was 63 years old. https://twitter.com/VickiethomasWWJ/status/1242974843072655360?s=20 More than a dozen other Wayne County Sheriff's Office employees have also been diagnosed following a pattern seen at other police departments, including the NYPD, where the New York Post reported that more than 300 cops have tested positive. Scroll down to see a list of notable Black folks who have contracted the coronavirus as the world tries to flatten the global curve of cases to restore some semblance of societal normalcy. They follow in alphabetical order.

It’s Official: Bossip Had The Best Headline For Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Beating Trump  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Barack Obama Urges Georgia Voters To Get Out…
 6 days ago
11.03.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.20
No Homecoming, No Problem: #HomecomingDripOff Challenge
 2 weeks ago
10.23.20
Photos
Close