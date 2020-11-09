CLOSE
YG and Nipsey Hussle’s “FDT” Jumps To No. 1 On iTunes After Biden’s Victory

One of the silver linings throughout Donald Trump’s presidency was the fact that we always had “FDT” to uplift our spirits in times of despair–but now, the song has taken on a whole new meaning.

Immediately following Joe Biden and Kamala Harris victory on Saturday, YG and Nipsey Hussle’s politically-charged track reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts. In case you’re new here, “FDT” stands for “F*** Donald Trump.” 

Streams for the 2016 record were already soaring over the course of the past week as Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday. The song reportedly experienced a 221 percent jump in sales from Monday, November 2 to Election Day on November 3, surpassing more than one million streams on the day the polls closed.

Whether you’re happy that Joe Biden won, or simply excited that Donald Trump DIDN’T, there’s definitely a reason to celebrate. Especially for YG, who’s gonna get a pretty payday out of this.

YG and Nipsey Hussle’s “FDT” Jumps To No. 1 On iTunes After Biden’s Victory  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

