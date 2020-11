Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One DigitalPeople doubted if this could happen. Some thought that Joe Biden choosing a women, and even more importantly a Black woman, would be disastrous for his run for president. Some even stated that, “The world isn’t ready for a Black woman to be in a position of power.” However, this weekend Biden and Harris were projected as the winners of the 2020 Presidential election…proving all of the naysayers wrong!

