Join Fonda Bryant For A FREE QPR Suicide Training Today! (Login Access Available)

Fonda Bryant

Suicide rates are on the rise in our communities and there are actions we can take to save a life.  So, join Fonda Bryant every Saturday in November (7th, 14th and 21st) from 1:30 PM until 3 PM for a FREE VIRTUAL suicide training session.  Find out how to spot someone in a mental health crisis and the actions you should take to save that person’s life.  To get more information email Fonda Bryant at FondaNC_40@yahoo.com.  Also, click the link to access the meeting:  www.GoToMeet.Me/FondaBryant

Access Code: 549-018-973

