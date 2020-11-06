CLOSE
News
HomeNews

All Signs Point To Trump Losing, Clearing Way For Joe Biden And Kamala Harris To Make History

Votes in Georgia and Pennsylvania all but determined Trump's path to re-election has been mathematically eliminated.

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-VOTE-DEMOCRATS

Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty

All indications are that Joe Biden will be defeating Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, all but clearing the way for Kamala Harris to become the first Black woman vice president-elect. While no elections officials have definitively called the race, votes tabulated and returned in the deciding states of Georgia and Pennsylvania early Friday morning determined that Trump’s path to re-election has been mathematically eliminated.

After the votes counted in Georgia completed Biden’s comeback and pushed him past Trump in that state, the same was true in Pennsylvania Friday morning following days of trailing the president by hundreds of thousands of votes. The final margins were not immediately available — and they may not be for a few more days as provisional ballots must still be counted — but the electoral college math was not on Trump’s side. Georgia also announced Friday morning it would begin to recount all votes, but the proverbial writing was already on the ballots, so to speak.

Georgia’s 16 electoral college votes and Pennsylvania’s 20 were expected to ultimately be added to Biden’s existing total of 253, which would add up to well beyond the 270 electoral college votes needed to win a presidential election. Georgia on Friday announced its plans to recount the votes there. Trump cannot be re-elected unless he wins Pennsylvania, where there were still thousands of votes left to be counted as of Friday morning.

With that said, Vox’s Decision Desk called the commonwealth’s election in Biden’s favor because, “It became pretty obvious that as the remaining votes across the state and in Philadelphia are counted, Biden’s lead will continue to grow.”

The results in Arizona and Nevada were also still outstanding and not official. However, Biden, 77, was leading in both of those races. Trump was clinging to a slim lead in the North Carolina election, a contest rendered inconsequential since Biden has all but locked up Georgia and Pennsylvania’s electoral college votes.

Without claiming victory, Biden on Friday morning issued a statement that seemed to troll Trump, who has suggested he wouldn’t accept defeat and defiantly implied might stay in the White House.

“As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election,” the brief statement said. “And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”

The apparent difference in the election proved to be the absentee and mailed ballots, which were counted in Georgia and Pennsylvania separately following the votes cast in-person on Election Day. Prior to them being counted, Biden faced a deficit of votes in each state on Election Night.

Trump has vowed to sue over unproven claims of voter fraud. Depending on how close the contests ends up being, automatic recounts could be ordered in other states. With that said, Biden’s leads were expected to grow as ballots continue to be counted. It was unclear when the official final results of the entire election would be announced.

Democratic Presidential Candidates Participate In Third Debate In Houston

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

The developments meant that Harris, the presumptive vice president-elect, would be a literal heartbeat away from becoming the first Black woman president of the United States.

The win was the latest in a long line of “firsts” for Harris, 56. Prior to making Black history in the 2020 election, she did the same as the first woman district attorney in San Francisco, the first woman and Black person to be California’s attorney general and the first Black and South Asian woman on a major party’s presidential ticket. Harris is also the first HBCU graduate to not only be nominated for vice president but also to win it, a fact that is sure to further excite the greater Howard University community of students, alumni and faculty alike. She will also be the first member of the historically Black Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. to occupy the office f the vice president.

Whew.

The battle to reach 270 electoral votes was a slow and, at times, painful one as Trump falsely declared his victory on Election Night in an admitted effort to have votes stop being counted in Michigan and Pennsylvania. Trump also on Wednesday called for a recount in Wisconsin’s election and filed a lawsuit to stop counting in Michigan. Biden has already been declared the winner in Michigan.

Harris on Wednesday made a brief appearance alongside Biden when the Democratic nominee briefly addressed the media to encourage vote-counting to continue and also to express his confidence in his and Harris’ candidacy.

“After a long night of counting it is clear that we’re winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. I’m not here to declare that we’ve won,” Biden said glancing at Harris. “But I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Speaks To The Press Day After Election Day, As Results Still Await

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Harris had to be reveling in her looming political ascension from the U.S. Senate to the top of the executive branch of the American government. But she must have also taken at least a little delight in being part of the presidential ticket that evicted Trump from the White House. After all, it was only last week when Trump resorted to using a racist trope when he attacked her during one of his campaign rallies.

The same president who has repeatedly lashed out at the media for covering him accurately had the audacity to call Harris “angry,” a triggering and loaded word that has real racist connotations when directed at Black women, in particular.

But in the end, it was the Black woman who was left standing along with Biden as the racist president and suspected tax evader was forced to accept defeat at the hands of someone who he has repeatedly targeted with racist attacks and other insults.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Let’s Give Stacey Abrams Her Flowers Now

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden Past Trump In Georgia

Protestors Hold "Count Every Vote" Protest Rally In Philadelphia

Dueling ‘Count Every Vote’ And 'Stop The Steal' Election Protests Erupt As Biden Nears Victory

22 photos Launch gallery

Dueling ‘Count Every Vote’ And 'Stop The Steal' Election Protests Erupt As Biden Nears Victory

Continue reading Dueling ‘Count Every Vote’ And ‘Stop The Steal’ Election Protests Erupt As Biden Nears Victory

Dueling ‘Count Every Vote’ And 'Stop The Steal' Election Protests Erupt As Biden Nears Victory

[caption id="attachment_4045999" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Spencer Platt / Getty[/caption] Donald Trump managed to find a new way to further divide the country as he perpetuated the lie that voter fraud was the cause of his shrinking leads in key battleground states expected to tilt the results in favor of Joe Biden. As of early Friday morning, Biden's lead among electoral college votes placed him just one state away from victory, a fact that Trump tried to counter by distorting the circumstances and falsely describing himself as a victim. Those unproven claims that have repeatedly been made since Election Night and offered without any proof have prompted his most ardent supporters -- including and especially armed ones -- to hit the streets in protest. Ironically, it appeared they were actually protesting the long-established American political democratic tradition of legally counting and verifying ballots. https://twitter.com/perez4az/status/1324559557918556161?s=20 Those angry Trump supporters stood in stark contrast to the celebratory demonstrations that have simultaneously popped up in key cities in reaction to the increasing likelihood of Biden unseating a president who has made a habit of vilifying the same Black voters being credited with saving Biden's candidacy. Again, the irony... https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1324510423371055104?s=20 However, at least one of those protests was marred by allegations of police brutality as the NYPD was accused of inciting violence against people peacefully demonstrating and exercising their constitutional rights to freedoms of assembly and speech. https://twitter.com/scottheins/status/1324511225762484225?s=20 Taken in totality, the dueling protests were all but a metaphoric microcosm of the calendar year that's been 2020, which has been disrupted by politically inspired malfeasance that led in part to the proliferation of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. Likewise, the pandemics of racism and police violence also exploded, renewing a series of pre-existing protests that have continued through the election and widened the divide of ideologies that disproportionately fall along racial and socioeconomic lines. So it certainly didn't help matters any when Trump held a press conference Thursday to insist without evidence that he was being jobbed, something he tried to hint at in the early morning hours following Election Day after it appeared Biden was surging in votes. Trump maintained his call for votes to stop being counted so his baseless allegations of fraud could be investigated. The media instantly called out his lies for what they are. https://twitter.com/MotherJones/status/1324503691240513536?s=20 That was right around the time when it was unclear which candidate was going to win the swing state of Michigan. As votes were still being counted Wednesday, groups of Trump's supporters descended on the center where the votes were being counted and angrily demanded to be let inside to serve the process. https://twitter.com/PattersonNBC/status/1324086177885003778?s=20 The tense moment was neatly summed up by this accurate Black man in Detroit. https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1324093841557856257?s=20 On Thursday night, pro-Trump protests erupted in parts of Nevada and Arizona, two states that many news outlets have still not officially called as votes there continue to be counted. It appeared the seeds of doubt in the democratic process planted in their head by the president prompted them to hold so-called "stop the steal" protests demanding an end to what they claim is fraudulent activity by the people tabulating the ballots. One problem with that argument, though: Those two states have Democratic and Republican governors, respectively, who have been decidedly united in not going along with Trump's false and unproven narrative of voter fraud, all but busting the myth the president is trying to push on the public. It was in that context that the "count the vote" and "stop the steal" protests took place as America waits to learn wh will officially win the 2020 election. In the meantime, scroll down to see more scenes from the protests.

All Signs Point To Trump Losing, Clearing Way For Joe Biden And Kamala Harris To Make History  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Barack Obama Urges Georgia Voters To Get Out…
 3 days ago
11.03.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…
 1 week ago
10.27.20
No Homecoming, No Problem: #HomecomingDripOff Challenge
 2 weeks ago
10.23.20
Photos
Close