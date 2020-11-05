Rihanna Transforms Instagram Grid Calling For Every Vote To Be Counted

Rihanna is calling for every single vote in the presidential election to be counted. The singer transformed her Instagram grid Wednesday night and made six separate Instagram posts to make her feed read “count every vote we’ll wait.” The move comes after President Donald Trump falsely declared victory Tuesday night and declared vote-counting efforts as a fraud. Rihanna also shared a similar message on Twitter.

