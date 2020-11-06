Chris Brown Warns Fans To Protect Families, Friends Following Election

Chris Brown is sensing danger following the 2020 presidential election. Brown encouraged fans to look after their loved ones and shared his concerns about how people may act if the voting results don’t go their way. Brown’s anxiety is understandable considering how things may play out over the next few weeks and months. If Joe Biden does win the election, Donald Trump will be a lame duck president who’s already called the integrity of voting into question.

