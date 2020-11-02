Rapper Will-I-Am & local Political Consultants address Tuesday’s Elections

Khalif Rhodes, Will-I-Am and Colette Forrest

Tuesday’s elections are perhaps the most consequential in American history. With early voting and vote-by-mail surpassing historic numbers, the Biden and Trump campaigns are banking on a strong election day turnout to determine the next President.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves into Tuesday’s elections with Attorney Khalif Rhodes, Chairman of the Black Political Caucus, campaign strategist and political consultant Colette Forrest and award winning record producer, song writer and rapper, WILL-I-AM.

