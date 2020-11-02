Looks like YoungBoy Never Broke Again is going to officially a part of the The Money Team as the young rapper done went and put a bun in the oven of Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya.

After months of speculation that NBA and Yaya were indeed expecting, Floyd Mayweather confirmed the news during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked. Speaking to Jason Lee on a bevy of subjects, Jason brought up the rumors about his daughter being pregnant to which Floyd responded “Yes,” before ultimately saying, “I just want what’s best for my daughter. Always want the best. If that makes her happy, then we’re happy. Me and her mother is happy. But what I try not to do is get in her personal business because once she’s no longer under my roof then you know what, it’s between her and her better half.”

Well, at least he’s supportive. Though this would be Yaya’s first child, it would be NBA YoungBoy’s 7th seed to grow on this earth. The man is going to have his own Wu-Tang Clan in a little less than two decades, bro.

Check out the full interview below and peep Floyd address the rumors at the 30-minute mark.

Floyd Mayweather Confirms Daughter Is Pregnant By YoungBoy Never Broke Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: