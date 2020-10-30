Break Up To Make Up?: Rumors Swirl After Tiffany Haddish & Common Allegedly Unfriend Each Other On Social Media

You know a relationship is done-done when couples unfollow each other on social media. By that measure, it’s a good assumption that Tiffany Haddish and Common had a little lover’s quarrel.

Fans tracking the duo’s social media noticed they stopped following each other on Instagram. Eventually, suspicions of her relationship status caught like wildfire after Haddish sent a scathing warning to her exes.

“THIS IS FOR MOST OF MY EXS [sic]. BITS AND PIECES ARE FOR DIFFERENT ONES,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “I am sick of my ex F–k Boys and yes YOU still a F–k boy even if we was in a relationship cause you still was trying to f–k when it was over. Boy. Stop reaching out to me trying to be my friend, I don’t want to be your friend. Plus you got a whole woman and Babies on they way and we been done for years. But you want a windfall of money, and want me to make that wind go? Huh hahaha if I thought that would remove you from my entire life I would. Just act like I never said I love you. Cause who I was loving wasn’t the real you. When the real you showed up I was disappointed and disgusted. [vomit face emoji] so please go away forever. PEACE AND HAPPINESS BE UPON YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.”

Details on their suspected split are unknown, but the couple has since re-followed each other. The timing is interesting considering they’ve made separate appearances on multiple talk shows to promote their happy relationship just last month.

“His house [is] bigger than my house, so that’s nice,” she gushed about quarantining together to Ellen DeGeneres. “We spend way more time [at his place]. I live in South Central L.A. He came over to my house, like, maybe once or twice and then I’ve been at his. He lives in the Hills, you know. It’s nice!”

On another show, Common followed up about Haddish testing her stand-up material on him.

“I gotta be truthful with her and caring. I’m caring but I’m honest,” he confessed on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Like I’m not gonna let her go out if I think something is not fresh and not say nothing. And if a joke is not really funny, I’m not going to fake laugh, I’m not like that.”

In Late July, “The Last O.G.” actress paid a visit to Steve-O’s podcast describing how the two became a couple.

They first met on set of her film “The Kitchen” in 2019 where she admitted to friendzoning “The People” rapper while romantically eyeing another person.

However, as time went by, things started to heat up as they grew closer in their friendship.

“I had been talking to Common and he comes to play Spades with me and my friends, and at this point, our friendship was getting more than friendship but not quite because we were quarantined and we were FaceTiming all the time,” Haddish recounted.

“And then he got tested for everything and I got tested for everything and we’ve been f*cking.”

Later, in the interview, she revealed how happy she was in her new relationship.

“This is my first time ever dating a celebrity. I f–ked one, but this is my first time dating one. Being in a relationship with one,” she said. “This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood! I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways.”

“And I love it. I love him.”

Gotta support Black love, y’all.

