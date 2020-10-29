CLOSE
Netflix Increasing Its Subscription Pay for Customers

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

With more people watching Netflix during the coronavirus pandemic, the company is raising the prices on some of their services.

The streaming giant is changing its standard plan from from $12.99 to $13.99 and the premium plan from $15 to $17.99.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The streaming giant’s entry basic remains at $8.99 per month. The increase will take effect immediately for new customers, and current subscribers are to be notified 30 days ahead of their price increase based on their billing cycle.

According to a Netflix spokesperson, the streaming service is increasing prices in order to “continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films…”

With so much competition out there, would you continue to pay for Netflix as their rates go up?

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of NurPhoto and Getty Images

Netflix Increasing Its Subscription Pay for Customers  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

