If you are experiencing coronavirus symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath, a fever, loss of smell and/or taste, or have been around someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, go get tested today! Visit an Atrium Health testing site today!

Friday, October 23, 2020

Our Lady of Consolation Church

1235 Badger Court

Charlotte, NC 28206

8 AM – 2:30 PM

