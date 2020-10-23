WATCH: Ariana Grande’s Positions Music Video

Ariana Grande looks STUNNING in her “Positions” music video! Not to mention can we take a moment to appreciate the female POC representation? This is why we stan Ari!

She dropped the music video at midnight on Oct. 22, after teasing fans with sneak peeks and a countdown to the release of both the single and her sixth studio album, also titled Positions.

Appropriately released shortly after the final presidential debate, the music video features Ariana switching roles between serving as the president and “cookin’ in the kitchen” and “in the

bedroom.”