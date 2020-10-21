It’s been a while and your favorite Grandma is back with a load of church announcements! There is a lot of catching up to so listen to all the announcements. Just a heads up, Thanksgiving at the church is canceled due to coronavirus.

We are also mourning a church member who we lost due to a bunch of things like diabetes, high blood pressure, and more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Church Announcements With Bernice Jenkins: No Thanksgiving Dinner At Church This Year [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com