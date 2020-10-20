CLOSE
Don’t Expect to See Charlie Brown’s Halloween Special on ABC This Year

Justin Tuck And Snoopy Read "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown"

Source: Wendell Teodoro / Getty

If you’re expecting to watch ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ this year on network television as you would every year, don’t hold your breath.

For the first time in its presentation history, the beloved Halloween special will not air on free, over-the-air TV in 2020.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Instead, this year, and probably for many years, the show will air only on Apple TV+, a pay service available only through subscription, MSN reports.

While Apple will offer free trials before Halloween if you sign up for the service, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be available for anyone to watch absolutely free from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin’ had been on CBS then ABC from 1966 until 2019.

In the meantime, enjoy this classic scene, which could reflect how fans are feeling when hearing news of the change.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Ben Gabbe and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Wendell Teodoro and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and United Feature Syndicate

