Special K breaks down where and where not to go if you’re looking for a good woman over 40. So if you’re looking to date but not interested in making more babies here’s what you should know. First off you have to stay out of the club. In the club, there are only young girls and women who are fertile. The places you should go to are little league games, Ross, and Rainbow to name a few.

Listen to the rest of the clip to hear more places in depth where there are guaranteed, fine women.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

News You Can’t Use: Where To Find A Good Woman If You’re Over 40 [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com