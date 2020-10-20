CLOSE
Trending
HomeTrending

Tenants Will Be Evicted If They Own A Car In A New Charlotte Car-Free Housing Development!

Family eating dinner at table

Source: Granger Wootz / GettyCan you imagine living in your home without a vehicle to get around?  Well, Monday the Charlotte City Council approved the first car-free housing development in Seversville, which is near Blue Blaze Brewing.  The 104-unit building will offer 52 affordable housing units.  However, tenants who own vehicles will be evicted.  Is this fair?  Does this car-free policy create independence or dependency upon the government system?   Click here to read the full story. 

Affordable Housing , car-free , charlotte , eviction , nc

Also On 105.3 RnB:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Latest
Cardi B Reveals Why She Decided To Take…
 5 days ago
10.15.20
“We Messed Up”: Tyra Banks Admits ‘America’s Next…
 4 weeks ago
09.25.20
Cardi B Claims Her DMs Are Flooded Following…
 4 weeks ago
09.24.20
Photos
Close