Tenants Will Be Evicted If They Own A Car In A New Charlotte Car-Free Housing Development!

Source: Granger Wootz / GettyCan you imagine living in your home without a vehicle to get around? Well, Monday the Charlotte City Council approved the first car-free housing development in Seversville, which is near Blue Blaze Brewing. The 104-unit building will offer 52 affordable housing units. However, tenants who own vehicles will be evicted. Is this fair? Does this car-free policy create independence or dependency upon the government system? Click here to read the full story.

