How a Question Involving Megan Thee Stallion Lead to Alex Trebek Saying ‘Rachet’ on ‘Jeopardy!’

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

‘Jeopardy!’ is one of those game show institutions that still impresses viewers and fans after all these years in syndication.  You can never know what to expect on the program.

Hearing the name of an artist is an added bonus and the one who got the honors most recently was Megan Thee Stallion.  A shout-out got host Alex Trebek to say a few words many would never thought he would use: “ratchet” and “bougie.”

It finally happened as you can see in a clip below!

From Uproxx:

The $1,000 answer in the category “On The Billboard Charts In 2020″ read, “‘Classy, bougie, ratchet’ & ‘sassy, moody, nasty’, says this No. 1 hit by Megan Thee Stallion.” Contestant Daniel Lee (an orthopedic surgeon from South Pasadena, California) buzzed in and nearly got the question wrong. He answered, “What is ‘I’m A Savage?’” Trebek gave him a prompting look before Lee revised his answer and said, “What is ‘Savage?’”

This is now the second time Megan has ended up on ‘Jeopardy!’  Here is the previous time below in a tweet:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Eric McCandless and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Nicky Nelson and WENN

First and Second Video and Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

How a Question Involving Megan Thee Stallion Lead to Alex Trebek Saying ‘Rachet’ on ‘Jeopardy!’  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

