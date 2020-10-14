“That Was My Best Friend” Kenneth Walker Speaks On The Last Days With Breonna Taylor [WATCH]

Kenneth Walker, the grief-stricken boyfriend of Breonna Taylor shared his thoughts in his first national TV interview since Taylor’s death at the hands of the Louisville Metro Police Department on March 13. In an exclusive with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, Walker detailed the night of the botched raid and the heartbreaking days that followed without the love of his life by his side.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Last month a grand jury declined to indict any of the officers in Taylor’s death. Instead, only one officer, Brett Hankison, was indicted on wanton endangerment for firing bullets into a neighboring apartment.

Throughout the months, Walker’s story has not changed and he remains adamant that the police never announced themselves at Taylor’s door. Walker maintains that he fired in self-defense, believing an intruder was unlawfully entering the apartment. Police say the raid was an attempt to find drugs linked to Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover. They found none.

#EXCLUSIVE: Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker sits down with @GayleKing to discuss what happened the night Breonna was killed by police in her home & what justice means for him. Only on @CBSThisMorning Wednesday. https://t.co/Tg5XMB4vVo pic.twitter.com/U78myKFSFI — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 13, 2020

“It was dead silent in the house,” he explained to King. “And it was 12:00, 1:00 at night, or whatever time. So it was — it’s always quiet. We live in a quiet place. So if somebody was on the other side of the door saying anything, we would hear them.”

“I’m a million percent sure that nobody identified themselves,” he replied as King pressed about his certainty.

“That’s why I grabbed the gun. Didn’t have a clue,” Walker said. “I mean, if it was the police at the door, and they just said, ‘We’re the police,’ me or Breonna didn’t have a reason at all not to open the door to see what they wanted.”

A shot fired by Walker which struck Sgt. John Mattingly was used by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to justify the outcome of the grand jury’s decision. Walker maintains that it was the only time he fired his gun outside of a shooting range.

“That’s why I never thought it was the police. Because why would the police be coming here?” Walker said.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Walker, a registered gun owner was initially arrested for attempted murder, but the charges were later dropped. He is currently suing the city of Louisville for $10.5M.

In the chaotic moments that followed Walker said he was taken outside the apartment where he was greeted with barking police dogs and bright lights. When one officer asked if he was struck by the hail of bullets, Walker said he was taken aback when the officer expressed disappointment that he wasn’t injured. Bodycam video in the interview showed the callousness of the officers, with one saying, “She’s done,” referring to Taylor’s lifeless body. All the while, Walker said he was unsure if his girlfriend was dead or alive.

Walker said that when he arrived at the police station, the tone of the officer’s changed, and he was surprised when the officers took off his handcuffs where he moved freely about the station. The freedom didn’t last long–he was formally charged and sent to jail, which is where he finally overheard the news that Taylor was dead during a news broadcast.

In the interview, Walker said he wants the world to know that Taylor was a loving sister, friend, and partner who did her best to make those she loved happy.

“To the world, she’s just a hashtag, a picture and all that, but to me, it was much more. More than a girlfriend too, I think that’s what I want the world to know the most. That was my best friend,” he said.

“That was your best friend?” King asked.

“Easy,” he replied.” “The most important person to me pretty much on earth and they took her.”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

SEE ALSO:

Breonna Taylor Case Causes Nationwide Protests After Cops Go Unprosecuted

Black Tony Wishes Kenny Walker, Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend A Happy Birthday [WATCH]

Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

“That Was My Best Friend” Kenneth Walker Speaks On The Last Days With Breonna Taylor [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com