Video Shows Pennsylvania ‘Karen’ Call Lt. Governor’s Brazilian-Born Wife The N-Word

The wife of Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor recently found herself the victim of a racist white woman during a simple trip to a neighborhood store, showing that while Karens may have fallen out of the daily news cycle, they are still very much around.
Gisele Barreto Fetterman, a Brazilian-native who is married to Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, managed to document the racist encounter by recording a brief video of what white woman on Sunday in the suburban Pittsburgh town of Braddock.
The second lady of Pennsylvania recounted her experience to the New York Times.
She said the Karen approached her while she was waiting in line and said aloud, “‘Oh, there is that N-word that Fetterman married.’” The Karen also called Fetterman a “thief” and repeated, “You don’t belong here.”
Fetterman, who became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 2009, said she finally paid and walked to her car sobbing and crying when the Karen came back around and offered one last racial slur for good measure. That’s when Fetterman said she decided to pull out her cellphone and start recording.
Fetterman, 38, posted the video and described her experience in a tweet Sunday night.
“*TRIGGER WARNING*,” she began her tweet by saying. “I love love love this country but we are so deeply divided. I ran to the local grocery store and was met by and verbally assaulted by this woman who repeatedly told me I do not belong here. The confrontation continued into the parking lot where I was able to … finally capture it after the crying winded down. This behavior and this hatred is taught. If you know her, if she is your neighbor or relative, please, please teach her love instead.”
Watch the video below.
Fetterman told the New York Times that instance was far from the first time she was targeted by racist hatred. However, she said it was the first time she experienced it up close and personal.
“I have had a good amount of hate toward me,” she told the Times. “I have learned to get used to them and the right thing to say. It’s become normal for me. It’s never been to my face in public. No one is immune to that.”
The video came as Pennsylvania has emerged as one of the main battleground states expected to help decide the presidential election three weeks from Tuesday.
SEE ALSO:
Video Shows Racist Woman Calling Cops On Black Joggers: ‘You Africans Are So (Expletive) Violent’
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping Black Kid And Calling Him N-Word, Cops Say
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People
1. Trader Joe's 'Karen'1 of 24
2. 'Karen' the angry neighbor2 of 24
3. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument3 of 24
4. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired4 of 24
5. St. Louis 'Karen'5 of 24
6. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men6 of 24
7. Convenience Store ‘Karen’7 of 24
8. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video8 of 24
9. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’9 of 24
10. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’10 of 24
11. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art11 of 24
12. Karen's husband12 of 24
13. Karen's other husband13 of 24
14.14 of 24
15.15 of 24
16.16 of 24
17.17 of 24
18.18 of 24
19.19 of 24
20.20 of 24
21.21 of 24
Video Shows Pennsylvania ‘Karen’ Call Lt. Governor’s Brazilian-Born Wife The N-Word was originally published on newsone.com