‘Coming 2 America’ Skipping The Theaters and Heading to Amazon Prime

With the movie theater industry still facing uncertain times due to the coronavirus pandemic, one anticipated film is not taking its chance by heading straight to an on-demand release.
‘Coming 2 America’ is moving from Paramount Studios to Amazon Studios as movie viewing won’t be “back to normal for some time.”
As for Coming 2 America, the sequel to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 comedy Coming to America was sold by distributor Paramount to Amazon Studios for “roughly $125 million,” according to Variety. “Final details are being hammered out, sources said, including two complex consumer marketing tie-ins with McDonalds and whiskey brand Crown Royal, which are expected to transfer over to Amazon Studios with the film.”
The sequel will debut on Amazon Prime Video as opposed to starting out at the movie theaters.
Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones are returning for the new installment with Tracy Morgan and Jay Pharoah joining the cast.
