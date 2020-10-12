“Hello Newman!” Wayne Knight Brings Back Iconic ‘Seinfeld’ Character For Voting PSA

Actor Wayne Knight reprises his role of “Newman,” the mail carrier, best friend of “Cosmo Kramer” (played by Michael Richards) and arch nemesis of Jerry Seinfeld in the hit 1990’s NBC sitcom ‘Seinfeld,’ for a new PSA aimed at backing up the U.S. Postal Service.

The video from the “political action committeee PACRONYM” also serves as a rebuttal of President Donald Trump’s attack on the process of voting by mail.

From Complex:

“According to this month-old issue of Dr. Roberta Greenberg’s Time magazine subscription, there’s been a systematic, premeditated assault on the U.S. mail by President Trump and his so-called Postmaster General,” says Newman in the ad, remarking that Postmaster General Louis Dejoy has “never even licked a stamp.” Pulling out a very big turkey leg from his mailbag, Newman stresses that “When the mail stops, the world stops!”

“Newman” points out that absentee ballots will be delivered on time.

The PSA was written by David Mandel, who was involved with both ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Veep.’

