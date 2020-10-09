The Senate of North Carolina is between Senator Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham. Since the race began Tillis has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the event at the White House for President’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

Tonight my COVID-19 test came back positive. I’m following the recommendations of my doctor. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and feel well. COVID is a very contagious virus. If you were exposed or start to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested. pic.twitter.com/fwc826dkvQ — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 3, 2020

Evidence of Cunningham sexting his married female campaign staff member surfaced. Since then, Cal Cunningham has apologized for his actions. According to CNN, Cunningham said, “I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family’s privacy be respected in this personal matter.”

The NC Senate Race Packed With Sexting Scandal & Positive COVID-19 was originally published on foxync.com

