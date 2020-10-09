Fans might want to think twice when searching up their favorite superstars online. Security software company McAfee has released its annual list of the world’s “most dangerous celebrities.” The list features the celebrities who will most likely lead you to get malware or a virus if you search for them online. The number one most dangerous celebrity this year is Anna Kendrick. Number two is Sean “Diddy” Combs, followed by Blake Lively. Pop superstars Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and Jason Derulo were among the top ten ‘most dangerous.’ Also on the list is Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts and Kate McKinnon. The more popular a star is online, the more likely that scammers will find a way to attach malware to searches containing their names.

Mariah Carey, Diddy & More Among “Most Dangerous Celebrities” In 2020 was originally published on wtlcfm.com

