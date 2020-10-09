Daniel Cameron Suspiciously Files Motion To Keep Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Files Secret

As if things couldn’t get any worse for Breonna Taylor’s case, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is doing everything in his power to block a juror’s request to release files detailing what happened during the grand jury proceedings that allowed her killers to avoid charges.

Blavity reports that Cameron broke protocol last week by releasing grand jury recordings in Taylor’s case after an anonymous juror filed a legal motion demanding the information be open to the public and to speak out about what was said during the proceeding.

The request includes “discussion of charges that were NOT presented to the grand jury, explanations of the law that were NOT provided to the grand jury, defenses or justifications that were NOT detailed during the proceedings, witnesses that did NOT testify, potential defendants that were NOT presented, and/or individuals or officials who were NOT present for the proceedings,“ according to the filing.

In the filing, Cameron is accused of using the grand jurors as a scapegoat to “shield to deflect accountability and responsibility” for allowing the officers to dodge serious charges. Former Detective Brett Hankison was charged for wanton endangerment and endangering Taylor’s neighbors. Alternatively, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove walked free.

The juror swore to secrecy and is permitted from detailing how the grand jury failed to indict the officers with charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death.

My responsibility is to the truth and the facts. pic.twitter.com/577e7drl1n — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) October 5, 2020

Days after the juror’s filing, the AG released 15 hours of audio that were not only hard to hear but conveniently excluded the charging recommendations presented to the grand jury because it wasn’t considered evidence.

Refusing to fold under pressure to release the omitted audio, Cameron is now working to block the juror’s request.

Cameron’s office released an official statement explaining his cap a** decision.

“As I’ve stated prior, I have no concerns with a grand juror sharing their thoughts or opinions about me and my office’s involvement in the matter involving the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor,” said Attorney General Cameron. “However, I have concerns with a grand juror seeking to make anonymous and unlimited disclosures about the grand jury proceedings. The grand jury process is secretive for a reason, to protect the safety and anonymity of all the grand jurors, witnesses, and innocent persons involved in the proceedings. Allowing this disclosure would irreversibly alter Kentucky’s legal system by making it difficult for prosecutors and the public to have confidence in the secrecy of the grand jury process going forward.”

A grand jury failed to bring charges against Breonna Taylor's murderers because AG Daniel Cameron didn't let them. Not because it was the right thing to do. This is why we must win not only the Presidential election, but local AG races across the country. #VPDebate — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) October 8, 2020

In an interview with CBS News, University of Kentucky College of Law professor Cortney Lollar detailed how unlikely the grand jurors had enough knowledge about applicable law to recommend more appropriate charges for Taylor’s death. “Most grand jurors are not lawyers, they aren’t experts with the legal process,” Lollar explained. “They’re going to take a look at the evidence and the law presented to them and decide whether there’s enough to charge based on what’s presented to them.”

Makes sense, especially since this is the very reason why the juror filed their motion to publicly release the files in the first place.

The grand jury audio PROVES that Breonna Taylor did not have a voice in her proceedings!! The grand jury wanted to hear MORE EVIDENCE, but @KYOAG denied Bre justice by not presenting a complete account of what happened. pic.twitter.com/l5ZDL4R5Sk — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 5, 2020

—

Photo: Getty

Daniel Cameron Suspiciously Files Motion To Keep Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Files Secret was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: