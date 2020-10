The Vice Presidential debate is sure to be spirited as Vice President Mike Pence takes on Kamala Harris tonight at 9 PM. However, we all hope it’s a much better display of mutual respect and both candidate explaining how they plan to get this country back on the right track, fight 2 invisible enemies…the coronavirus and racism.

Read CNN’s full report of 5 things we all should be looking for during tonight’s debate.

Also On 105.3 RnB: