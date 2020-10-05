CLOSE
Chris Rock’s Heart Felt Condolences In Regards to Trump And COVID on SNL [VIDEO]

Saturday Night Live - Season 46

Source: NBC / Getty

Saturday Night Live returned for it’s 46th season however writers didn’t have time to write in the breaking news of President Donald Trump being diagnosed with COVID-19. But SNL born and bred comedian/actor Chris Rock much like a NFL quarter back knows how to call an audible at the line to address everything that is news worthy and important to a historic, never forgotten SNL monologue.

Chris Rock started off his SNL monologue on the 46 season opener by addressing the news of Donald Trumps COVID-19 diagnosis by sharing his condolences:

“President Trump is in the hospital due to COVID,”… “and my heart goes out to COVID.”

A monologue only a SNL legend can deliver.

Take a listen to Chris Rock address just about everything that has happened in 202 in his SNL monologue below.

[caption id="attachment_911987" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty[/caption] Tuesday night’s (Sept.29) debate was an absolute mess. One moment outside of weaponizing a hate group, in particular, had people scratching their heads. During the orange menace’s 90-minute soliloquy of lies disguised as a debate performance, things got really weird when the subject shifted to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fox News host Chris Wallace who was supposed to be a moderator, brought up Trump’s super-spreader events, aka his campaign rallies, and the fact there is no social distancing and masks-wearing not being required. In one of his many loud rants, Trump claimed that there have been no “negative effects” due to his rallies. He also took a jab at Joe Biden for holding smaller, safer events that follow Trump’s coronavirus guidelines, saying he is jealous of his larger events. “We’ve had no negative effect. We’ve had no negative effect. And we’ve had 35 — 45,000 people at these rallies.” Social media immediately said, huh? And began to blink in Herman Cain, who died after contracting the virus after attending his Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. White House correspondent April D. Ryan called Trump a liar and  tweeted: “Donald Trump is a LIAR!!! He just said that his rallies during a pandemic have had no negative affect on people? Ask Herman Cain how that worked out for him! And that rally was INDOORS! He is the Spreader-in-Chief!”  https://twitter.com/AprilDRyan/status/1311119649141067777?s=20 MSNBC host, Craig Melvin also reminded the world of that Cain died after attending a Trump rally: “So far we’ve had no problem whatsoever.”- @realDonaldTrump on his rallies. A reminder. Herman Cain died from Covid after attending a rally.” https://twitter.com/craigmelvin/status/1311118017611411456?s=20 Hilariously, the late politician’s zombie Twitter account, did comment on Trump’s comments. You can peep more reaction to Trump falsely claiming that his rallies are just a hang out for his cult members to sip some of the COVID-19 Kool-Aid. — Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

[caption id="attachment_912042" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Array / WENN[/caption] Now that President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have their first debate wrapped and in the books, the analysis and reaction from observers continue on.  As evidenced by the Tuesday night (Sept. 29) debate, the testy back and forth battle had several key moments and we examine five of them below. Attempting to determine where to begin in breaking down the unwieldy and frankly chaotic debate is a tall task but there were plenty of standout moments depending on which side of the aisle one stands. Fox News’ Chris Wallace served as the moderator for the affair and was manhandled by the bullying tactics and overtalk from Trump, who also used the same brazen tactics with Biden. At several points, Biden, forgetting all decorum, told Trump to shut up. And there was even some emotion and fire from one-time Veep when it came to defending the honor of his son Hunter Biden and mentioned the service of his late son and Iraqi War veteran, Beau Biden. 1. Coronavirus…What Coronavirus The first moment we’re unpacking is the president’s handling, or mishandling, of the coronavirus pandemic that still is very much a hindrance in the daily lives of most Americans. Whenever Biden made mention of the current administration’s approach to the pandemic, Trump kept putting the blame on his adversary as if he’s the one pulling the strings right now while also avoiding the elephant in the room. At several intervals, Trump continued to say that the process of creating a vaccine for the virus was politicized and framed Biden as someone who would have bumbled the situation worse than he has, which we feel personally would be almost impossible to do. 2. Shut Up Or Put Up Biden, using plain-speak and looking directly into the camera followed his talking points almost too close to the letter. There wasn’t much room for him to freestyle as Trump’s bluster and interruptions made it so Wallace had to call a flag on the play more than once. When Trump wouldn’t silence his complaints, Biden bluntly said “will you just shut up and stop yapping?” Keeping that same energy, Biden called Trump both a clown and a racist while also throwing in a counterclaim of You’re the worst president America has ever had. Come on.” True things are true, some would wager. 3. Leave The Children Out Of It Trump took on a cheap tactic of using the long-debunked rumors of Hunter Biden and the zany right-wing conspiracy claims that the family was in bed with Ukraine engaging in some shady energy deals. This might have played well with Trump’s base who blindly follow his lies and contradictions like the beat of a marching drum, but Biden wasn’t having any of it. “This is not about my family or his family, this is about your family, the American people,” Biden said while earnestly aiming his eyes at the camera. “He doesn’t want to talk about what you need.” Trump went lower and mentioned Hunter Biden’s past drug addictions, but Biden defended his son as a father should while making his rival look flustered and sweaty under the pressure. 4. About That Supreme Court Vacancy It should go without saying that several important and longstanding laws are on the line, such as the Roe v. Wade decision, and the Affordable Care Act, a target of Trump’s since he officially entered office in 2017. With the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the U.S. Supreme Court has a vacancy and Trump, along with his cronies, are itching to place a young conservative justice that will push ideals important to their side and upend many of the liberal-leading measures that have been in place. This would have been a good time to hear from Biden on his opposition to Trump rushing to fill the seat and instead wait until the presidential election is concluded, but he was continually interrupted and talked over to the point Wallace just lost control of the debate. 5. Danger At The Polls As we noted in an earlier report, Trump isn’t being shy about galvanizing the troops so to speak to do his divisive bidding. After telling the Proud Boys group to “stand back and stand by” to carry out whatever sinister directive he has up his sleeve, it was chilling to witness Trump say that his side is keeping an eye on the voting process while trumpeting the myth of voter fraud that he’s apparently afraid of. “I’m encouraging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully,” Trump said with almost no pushback from Wallace as Biden politely tried to interject before becoming a bit flustered. And while Wallace didn’t once check facts when Trump made claims over fraud at the polls, it was clear that Trump was sowing fears that mail-in ballots and other measures put in place for the November election could be rigged in favor of Biden. From Twitter, we’ve collected a number of responses and reactions to the debate, listing them out below. — Photo: WENN

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Chris Rock’s Heart Felt Condolences In Regards to Trump And COVID on SNL [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

