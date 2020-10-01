Congratulations: Kevin and Eniko Hart Welcome a Baby Girl

First Usher now the Hart’s !! Congratulations are in order as Kevin and Eniko Hart welcome their 2nd child together this time a baby girl.

Eniko Hart shared the news of the birth of Kaori Mai Hart on her personal Instagram page.

The Hart’s have a total of 4 children now, 15 year old Heaven, 12 year old Hendrix (Kevin’s from his previous marriage) and 2 year old Kenzo.

Take a look at Eniko Hart’s post below.

