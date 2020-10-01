CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Congratulations: Kevin and Eniko Hart Welcome a Baby Girl

Kevin Hart Hand And Footprint Ceremony At the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

First Usher now the Hart’s !!  Congratulations are in order as Kevin and Eniko Hart welcome their 2nd child together this time a baby girl.

Eniko Hart shared the news of the birth of Kaori Mai Hart on her personal Instagram page.

The Hart’s have a total of 4 children now, 15 year old Heaven, 12 year old Hendrix (Kevin’s from his previous marriage) and 2 year old Kenzo.

Take a look at Eniko Hart’s post below.

Premiere of Universal Pictures' "The Secret Life Of Pets 2" - Arrivals

Meet The Harts 4.0 [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Meet The Harts 4.0 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Meet The Harts 4.0 [PHOTOS]

Meet The Harts 4.0 [PHOTOS]

Kevin and Eniko Hart now have a total of 4 children now, 15 year old Heaven, 12 year old Hendrix (Kevin’s from his previous marriage),  2 year old Kenzo and now Kaori Mai.  

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Congratulations: Kevin and Eniko Hart Welcome a Baby Girl  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Latest
“We Messed Up”: Tyra Banks Admits ‘America’s Next…
 6 days ago
09.25.20
Cardi B Claims Her DMs Are Flooded Following…
 7 days ago
09.24.20
Seriously?! Cardi B And Her Sister Hennessy Are…
 1 week ago
09.22.20
Photos
Close