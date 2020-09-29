YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested On Drug Charges In Baton Rouge

YoungBoy Never Broke Again was among sixteen individuals arrested on drug and firearm charges in Baton Rouge on Monday (September 28).

YoungBoy faces a number of charges including drug possession and stolen firearms. Last December, a judge terminated his probation, allowing him to relocate to Houston. The judge overseeing the case, Judge Bonnie Jackson agreed with YoungBoy’s lawyer stating that being in Baton Rouge would be a detriment to his well-being.

“Most of your problems stem from people in your life who really don’t have your best interest at heart…That’s a hard thing to hear,” Jackson said.

YoungBoy agreed.

“[Judge Jackson] was a blessing. She saved me. She gave me opportunity after opportunity. She really helped me grow. She helped me get to this point to be honest, because it would have been all over.” YoungBoy said. “But it’s all good though. I thank her.”

The Baton Rouge rapper earned his third No. 1 project earlier this month with Top featuring Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne.

