Grand Juror In Breonna Taylor Case Wants To Talk To The Public!

One member of the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case is really upset with the Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron. The juror feels that Cameron put all the blame on the jury by telling the media, “The jury alone made the decision on who and what to charge based solely on evidence presented to them.” The juror filed a motion on Monday with the Jefferson County Circuit Court requesting that the judge lift the gag order so that all the jurors can talk to the public and to release the transcripts. We’re waiting for the judge’s decision. Click here to read the full story.

Also On 105.3 RnB: