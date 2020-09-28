Prayer Warriors: Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized for Severe Bleeding [VIDEO]

Prayer warriors are being summoned, as it is being reported that Grammy award winning singer/musician/song writer, John Legend, wife, Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting their 3rd child, has been hospitalized for severe bleeding.

Using their COVID-19 quarantine time wisely, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made the announcement of their happiness of having their 3rd child via a John Legend new music video.

Not long after the announcement Chrissy Teigen was put on bed rest, however according to a post by Chrissy, she didn’t realize that bed rest meant stay in the bed until it’s time to give birth, so needless to say this preganancy has been very rocky for her.

According to Chrissy Teigen her placenta has been bleeding for a month and has gotten worse.

“Like if you were to turn a faucet onto low and leave it there.”

Chrissy also went on to say that right now her baby boy is a strong fighter but the condition of her placenta is making it hard on him.

We will keeping the Legend family uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at the video below.

