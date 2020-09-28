Toni Braxton Is Willing To Battle Mary J Blige or Mariah Carey on Verzuz

Verzuz is the Live Streaming phenomenon born through super music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland just trying to keep the culture entertained while we were all hunkered in from the rolling out height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. It started with them two battling it out then Babyface and Teddy Riley went head to head not without hiccups but it was a great segue to the unified flawlessness of sister love and iconic music of Erykah Badu and Jill Scott. The battle between Brandy and Monica broke streaming records while we are all still revealing in the nostalgia that Patty LaBelle and Gladys Knight brought.

So who’s got next? That we are not sure of but living legend Toni Michelle Braxton wouldn’t mind throwing her hat in the ring after releasing her 10th studio album, Spell My Name.

But who would be a great opponent for Toni Braxton?

Toni Braxton in a recent interview shared that if she did Verzuz it would have to be against either Mariah Carey or Mary J. Blige, even Toni’s baby sister Tamar Braxton when asked about her sister doing Verzuz her vote was for Toni VS. Mary J Blige.

Can you imagine that!?

Well we already now that the new star of Starz Power Book II: Ghost ‘Monet’ AKA Mary J. Blige said I wouldn’t change my life, my life’s just just fine, meaning she ain’t down to do a Verzuz battle. But there can be miracles when you believe so Mariah Carey just might.

