Amazon to Launch Prime Day in October!

Amazon has finally announced when Prime Day is taking place in 2020 after delaying it from July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will take place on Oct. 13 starting at Midnight and running through Oct. 14.

This might help their customers get their Holiday shopping done early.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

During the online event, Amazon says its Prime members can take advantage of “incredible” savings and “deep” discounts on over 1 million deals across many categories. Members can shop deals and top products for the holiday season, including toys, TVs, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home and Amazon devices. And, some deals are being offered leading up to the event.

Amazon is also using its big shopping experience to help out small businesses as part of a promotion where customers can “receive a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when they spend $10 on items sold by select” participants at its store.

To take part in Prime Day, click here for a 30-day trial or to join Amazon.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Chesnot and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Marcos del Mazo and Getty Images

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Debuts On Amazon Prime [Photos] 7 photos Launch gallery Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Debuts On Amazon Prime [Photos] 1. Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Source:Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video 1 of 7 2. Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Source:Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video 2 of 7 3. Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Source:Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video 3 of 7 4. Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Source:Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video 4 of 7 5. Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Source:Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video 5 of 7 6. Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Source:Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video 6 of 7 7. Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Source:Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Debuts On Amazon Prime [Photos] Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Debuts On Amazon Prime [Photos] [caption id="attachment_821509" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video[/caption] Rihanna is proving once again she is a queen of all trades. She and her team have proven that the Fenty brand should be taken serious. As spotted Vibe the Bajan singer recently hosted a fashion show for her Savage X Fenty line during New York Fashion Week; needless to say it was movie. Originally held at the Barclays Center on September 10, the festivities not only included choreographed modeling but also celebrity performances. The likes of DJ Khaled, Migos, Big Sean, Fat Joe, Janelle Monae and Fabolous hit the stage. Fans were also treated by a surprise set from the “Don’t Stop The Music” singer. https://twitter.com/GregFentyRanch/status/1174898722167128065 Originally launched in 2017 Savage X Fenty was launched as a lingerie company for all body types. It is estimated the brand will gross over $50 million in sales by the end of 2019. The Savage X Fenty show can be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime here. You can see more photos from the show below. Photo: Getty

Amazon to Launch Prime Day in October! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com