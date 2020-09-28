CLOSE
UNITECLT: One Vote/ Systematic Racism Sept 30th 6pm-7pm

Join Radio One Charlotte as we present “UniteCLT: Our Faith. Our Family. Our Block,” a monthly series created to serve as a community platform to address ways to unite and make change. This month we have a conversation about voting and systemic racism in 2020.

Tune in to our Facebook Live on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 at 6pm for UniteCLT: One Vote/Systemic Racism.

 

Host/Moderator Olympia D. – Radio One Charlotte

Guest Panelists

Sheriff Garry McFadden – Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office

Antjuan Seawright – Founder & CEO, Blueprint Strategy, LLC Dr. Da’Tarvia A. Parrish – Associate Professor of Humanities, Livingstone College

Michael Dickerson – Director of Elections, Mecklenburg County

Attorney Khalif Rhodes – Chariman of the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte – Mecklenburg

 

Brought to you by: CW Williams Community Health Center, GroundPlay Realty, and Livingstone College

Unite CLT

