What Is Wanton Endangerment?

Wednesday one Officer was indicted in the connection with Breonna Taylor’s murder.

Ex-officer Brett Hankison who shot Breonna Taylor has been indicted of three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. It is defined by the Kentucky Government legislature that wanton endangerment, is circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life. A person wantonly engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person.

If one is found guilty of wanton endangerment, he/she could be subject to up to $10,000 in fines and/or serve up to five years in prison.

