CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

What Is Wanton Endangerment?

South Carolina police shooting

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Wednesday one Officer was indicted in the connection with Breonna Taylor’s murder.

Ex-officer Brett Hankison who shot Breonna Taylor has been indicted of three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. It is defined by the Kentucky Government legislature that wanton endangerment, is circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life. A person wantonly engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person.

If one is found guilty of wanton endangerment, he/she could be subject to up to $10,000 in fines and/or serve up to five years in prison.

Public Reaction To Mike Brown Verdict In Ferguson

15 photos Launch gallery

Public Reaction To Mike Brown Verdict In Ferguson

Continue reading Public Reaction To Mike Brown Verdict In Ferguson

Public Reaction To Mike Brown Verdict In Ferguson

Click Here To Listen Live

 

 

What Is Wanton Endangerment?  was originally published on foxync.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Latest
Seriously?! Cardi B And Her Sister Hennessy Are…
 1 day ago
09.22.20
Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Chooses To Keep…
 3 weeks ago
09.03.20
So Sweet: Jamie Foxx Is Starring In A…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close