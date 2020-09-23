Hollywood unions have reached an agreement with major studios on safety protocols to allow the industry to restart production amid the coronavirus pandemic. The unions say the new guidelines will be implemented by employers in order to minimize the risk of virus transmission. It includes strictly enforced testing regimens and “diligent” use of PPE. The agreement was signed by the Directors Guild of America, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Basic Crafts and SAG-AFTRA with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Cast and crew members within the production environment will undergo regular testing protocol during the course of their work on the project.

(Source-Variety)

Unions Reach Deal With Studios On Safety Protocols To Restart Production was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: