LG Tone Free Teams Up J.R. Smith & Other Pro Ballers To Help Children In BIPOC Communities

LG Electronics USA is enlisting the help of pro-ballers for a great cause.

Announced on Monday (Sept. 21), as part of the release of the LG TONE Free true-wireless earbuds, LG Electronics USA revealed its collaboration with After-School All-Stars (ASAS). The new partnership will aim to support the success of children in BIPOC communities with their Songwriting Academy initiative.

The collaboration between LG and ASAS will see 13 students from nine cities paired with program mentors and acclaimed music industry experts. Through the mentorship, the students will be guided “through a six-week program designed to help transform hardships into positive expression through the power of music.

Per the press release, ASAS’ mission is to “close the achievement gap for students living in communities plagued by racial inequity and lack of opportunity by providing free, high-quality academic and enrichment programs that set them up for success in school and in life.”

Through its collaborations with companies like LG, ASAS “offers students innovative programs that afﬁrm and develop their unique voices as future leaders.” LG’s participation helps expands “Songwriting curriculum, provides support for the mentors and helps ensure that each student has the equipment and connectivity they need to participate.”

As part of the program, students can look forward to having Zoom conversations with pro-ballers J.R. Smith (Los Angeles), Talen Horton-Tucker (Los Angeles), Jordan Clarkson (Utah), Ben McLemore (Houston), and Darius Bazley (Oklahoma City).

As for the new LG TONE Free earbuds, they combine high-performance Meridian audio with a great fit. The buds also feature a UVnano charging case that uses UV light to reduce 99.9% of bacteria on the earbuds’ speaker mesh while charging them. A must-have while the world battles COVID-19.

To listen to the ASAS Songwriting academy songs, you can head here.

