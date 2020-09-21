If you ever wore clothing specifically made for the outdoors then you need to take a moment of silence. The father to one of the greatest fashion inventions is no longer with us.
As spotted on High Snobiety Bob Gore, the inventor of GORE-TEX, has passed away on Thursday, September 17. In 1969 Bob Gore stretched heated rods of polytetrafluoroethylene and created expanded polytetrafluoroethylene. His discovery of the right conditions for stretching PTFE was a happy accident, born partly out of frustration. Instead of slowly stretching the heated material, he applied a sudden, accelerating yank. “I decided to give one of these rods a huge stretch, fast, a jerk and it stretched 1000%” he said.
In these days we mourn the loss of Bob Gore, whose scientific achievements changed our Enterprise and left a lasting impact on the world. His discovery of ePTFE paved the way for GORE-TEX Fabric and advancements in industries as varied as performance fabrics, medical devices, space exploration and filtration. We continue to work each day to build on his legacy.
After some more testing he introduced it to the public under the GORE-TEX trademark. The synthetic material afforded the wearer a water repellent and breathable shell. This never seen before fabric would go on to be synonymous with some of Hip-Hop’s most coveted brands including The North Face, Timberland, SUPREME, New Balance, Carhartt and more.
Rest easy Bob.
Respect The Pioneers: GORE-TEX Inventor Bob Gore Has Passed Away was originally published on hiphopwired.com