Over the weekend, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away after a long battle with cancer. Her absence leaves a huge hole in the Supreme Court. The Republicans are rushing to fill the position, but Ginsberg dying wish was that she would not be replaced until the new president was installed. What your thoughts? Should the government wait until after the election to nominate a new Justice to the Supreme Court or move to fill the position immediately?

