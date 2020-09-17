CLOSE
Hot Spot: Twitter Blocks Kanye West Because Of His Contract Outburst [WATCH]

Twitter blocked Kanye West’s account after he had another outburst releasing his Universal Records contract page by page and also uploading a video of him peeing on his Grammy.  He also posted a screenshot of a number who he says belongs to a Forbes Editor.

Kerry Washington won her first Emmy award!

Fans are speculating if Nicki Minaj has already had her baby due to a post from her mother.

 

Kerry Washington was born on January 31, 1977 in Bronx, New York.

Hot Spot: Twitter Blocks Kanye West Because Of His Contract Outburst [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
